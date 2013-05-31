June 2013 SCN Online Index

Whose Band Was This?
Stephen Kohler, Shure's director, product marketing - Americas Business Unit, is pictured bottom right, along with his heavy metal band "Onyx," in 1988.
News | Analog Way Tests LiveCore Off Road In Desert Race
News | AVNetwork Blogs | by Tim Kridel
News | AVNetwork Blogs | by David Keene
News | SVC Blog | by Cynthia Wisehart
News | AVI-SPL Vendor Summit Unifies Communications | Full Story
News | L-Acoustics' KSE Accreditation Program
People | Inventor Profile | CAL Video
People | Executive Q&A | Full Story
People | Tech Tales | Almo's Rob Ziv | HDBaseT and Digital Link
People | Tech Tales | Biamp's Graeme Harrison | Sound Agency's "Building in Sound" Report
Business | The Future of Control | Golden Krishna
Business | Infrastructure IQ | Cisco Smart Buildings for a Smart Grid Video
Business | It's the Culture, Stupid | The L Group's "Life is Like Coffee" Video
Snapshot | Stack the Deck | Photos of Ram's Head Live Concerts
Snapshot | The History Channel | Videos
Snapshots | The Price is Right | Mountaintop Community Church Archived Services
Snapshots | Arrested Installation | California's Commercial Property Owner's Guide to Earthquake Safety
Viewpoint | Your Human User Interface | Six Sigma's Five Whys