Neutrik USA Opens New Facility

- Charlotte, NC--Neutrik is proud to announce the opening of its new, larger U.S. headquarters in Charlotte, NC. The company relocated and settled into its 25,000-square-foot facility on January 3, 2011, where it will continue its history of more than 22 years of providing the highest quality professional audio, video, data and industrial connectors.
- “This move is part of Neutrik’s continued commitment to our customers and to our partners in the marketplace,” says Peter Milbery, president of Neutrik USA. “It will allow for greater operational capacity, which translates into greater opportunities to provide service for Neutrik customers, sales reps and partners. We look forward to our continued success in our new home this year and beyond.”
- In an effort to further support Neutrik’s growing success and to improve its overall operations, the company has moved into a modern, spacious facility. Neutrik has significantly expanded its product offerings in the past few years and has broadened its market reach by providing connectivity solutions to numerous professional markets. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, this relocation will enable Neutrik to continue in this capacity as it allows the company to focus on developing new, innovative solutions in the connector and systems marketplaces.
- “We are thrilled with our significantly larger and improved facility in Charlotte,” continues Milbery. “The space provides us with excellent warehousing, lower costs, better logistics, and with its close proximity to an airport, improved access to transportation. Plus, with most of our employees together under one roof, our daily operations will improve, providing our customers with speedier and more effective service.”
- In addition to the improvements to logistics and operations, the new facility, which sits on 6.1 acres, is large enough to hold the company’s national training meetings for its sales representatives and distributors, as well as space for permanent product displays to assist in product training.
