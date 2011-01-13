Intelix Partners with Pioneer Music Company

- Middleton, WI--Intelix has partnered with Pioneer Music Company to better serve the Midwest consumer electronics and custom installation markets. Effective immediately, Pioneer Music is stocking and supplying Intelix hardware, including their award-winning HDMI, analog-to-digital conversion, and audio/video over twisted pair solutions.
- “Few firms match the experience, dedication, and knowledge of Pioneer Music Company,” explains Cameron Smith, Intelix sales and marketing manager. “Their commitment to quality product and excellent service has made them a leader in the Midwestern residential audio-visual and 12 volt markets.”
- Founded in 1869, Pioneer Music Company distributes more than 50 leading audio-visual lines from two locations. Their headquarters is in Chanute, KS.