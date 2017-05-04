Grandbeing Technology Joins SDVoE Alliance

Grandbeing Technology, which designs, develops, and manufactures professional digital audio and video and control products, has joined the Software Defined Video Over Ethernet (SDVoE) Alliance as a contributing member. The SDVoE Alliance was launched in January 2017 to provide a standardized hardware and software platform for interoperable AV-over-IP applications.

As a contributing member of the SDVoE Alliance, Grandbeing will continue to design, develop, and manufacture products for audio, video, and control while utilizing the technology advancements and participating in studies to further the development of technology in the industry.

“It’s a pleasure to join the SDVoE Alliance as a contributing member to work with industry-leading brands to develop a standardized platform for AV-over-IP applications and create industry standards for both hardware and software,” said Keith Kennedy, managing director for Grandbeing Technology. “As a provider of professional audio, video, and control products, we’re invested in the future of AV over IP and we look forward to growing our technology through the developments of the SDVoE Alliance.”

"The industry’s transition to AV over IP is accelerating rapidly, but fractured approaches and misinformation from new entrants lead to confusion," added Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. "The SDVoE Alliance provides a unified hardware and software platform to enable new applications and true AV/IT convergence. The SDVoE Alliance relies on contributing members like Grandbeing to provide the hardware and software solutions necessary to help the pro AV industry embrace and benefit from AV-over-IP technology."