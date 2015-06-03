FSR to Exhibit its HuddleVU Collaboration System at UBTech

- FSR will exhibit at the UBTech Conference in Orlando on June 15–17, 2015. This will be their second consecutive year supporting this show, which attracts leaders from more than 500 institutions seeking to overcome challenges and discover solutions.
- “The choice to exhibit this year was easy for us,” said Gina Sansivero, FSR’s director of business development, education. “The caliber of attendees, the quality of the seminars and educational opportunities, and the valuable, dedicated exhibit hall times exceeded our expectation the first year. We are looking forward to again introducing products from FSR’s extensive offering that have been developed specifically with educational facilities in mind.”
- FSR’s award-winning HuddleVU multi-user collaboration system will comprise the core of Booth 515, surrounded by a variety of products developed to accommodate the specific needs of educational facilities. The easy-to-install HuddleVU creates an environment for multiple users to share and view inputs—laptops, tablets, and smartphones—on single or multiple displays. Unlike conventional presentation systems, any participant can be a presenter or an audience member at the push of a button. LEDs indicate which user is currently live and when the system is busy. HuddleVU systems, available in three models and several styles, include all the necessary video switching equipment, control hardware, display power control, and color-coded HDMI for fast setup and operation.
- Also on display will be a large sampling of FSR’s education-centric products, including floor, wall, ceiling, and table boxes from the company’s core metal range; a variety of HDBaseT extenders; the Digital Ribbon cable line; the FLEX all-in-one control systems; and a variety of other accessories like IPS connection plates, Lite-It LED light, and cable retractors.