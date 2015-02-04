Electrosonic Expands With Facility in Aberdeen

- Electrosonic, an international audio-visual systems integrator, is expanding its facilities in Scotland with the opening of a regional office in Aberdeen. The office in Cults, just outside Aberdeen City Centre, will be used to support its business in the city and the region.
- The Aberdeen office will provide local service and workshop facilities, stores, and a fabrication space. Electrosonic’s existing Scotland office in Edinburgh will continue to offer a full set of services and has recently been refurbished.
- Colin Lemmings, Director of Electrosonic’s Corporate Business, commented, “Having worked in the Aberdeen area for four years, opening an office here is a natural progression for Electrosonic. The office is in a great location to serve our growing business in the oil & gas sector, as well as other new local clients in the region for whom it is a requirement that their supplier have tangible local resources”.
- For the past three years in May, Electrosonic have held ‘New Technology Days’ in Aberdeen to demonstrate to oil and gas companies and other corporations, audio-visual, video conferencing and collaboration solutions, and how the technology can improve their business. These events are held annually every year in May.
- “This new office location gives us an on-the-ground presence in major markets in and around Aberdeen”, continued Colin Lemming. “Being on our customers’ door step allows us to deliver a highly efficient, reliable and personal service. It gives our clients extra peace of mind knowing that we are only a short drive away from their premises”.
- This new premises brings Electrosonic’s global footprint to thirteen offices including Dartford, London, Newquay, Edinburgh, Stockholm, Dubai, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New Jersey, New York, Orlando and Hong Kong.