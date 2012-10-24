Noah Klas Promoted to Director, Member Services at DPAA

The Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) has promoted Noah Klas to director, member services from his previous position as manager, member services.



Noah Klas, Director, Member Services, DPAA

“During Noah’s time at DPAA we have grown our membership significantly and implemented many major initiatives including our involvement with the ANA Thought Leadership program and our annual Digital Media Summit,” said Susan Danaher, president & CEO of the DPAA. “Noah has done an exemplary job helping to manage these initiatives while maintaining our high level of member service. I am delighted to have the opportunity to publicly recognize his efforts by announcing this well-deserved promotion.”