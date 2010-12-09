Almo Professional AV Teams with ZeeVee

- Philadelphia, PA--Almo Professional AV announced a new distribution relationship with ZeeVee Inc, developer of affordable and easy-to-deploy HD video distribution products. ZeeVee’s ZvPro and ZvBox products are now available directly from Almo for HD video and other commercial digital signage applications. ZeeVee will exhibit and provide a training session during Almo’s final E4 AV partner training and networking event of the year on Dec. 15 in New York City.
- “The ZeeVee team has found a way to enable affordable distribution of HD video and digital signage, and we are now able to pass along these benefits to our partners,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional AV. “The great pricing and simplicity of the products are enormous advantages, regardless of whether resellers and integrators are well-established in digital signage and HD video distribution or just getting started.”
- According to Dave Malin, ZeeVee’s vice president of sales, “We view Almo Professional AV as an ideal business partner. The company has an outstanding dealer base that is very loyal, due in part to Almo’s ongoing, substantial commitment to training.” He continued, “Add to that Almo’s powerful marketing efforts and we think it’s a perfect match.”
- ZeeVee has shattered the cost and deployment barriers for HD video distribution within hotels, airports, restaurants, bars, schools, hospitals and everywhere else digital signage or high end video is shown. Its products incorporate the same HDTV broadcasting technology used by television and cable companies and adapt it for on-premise use.
- Almo now carries the ZvPro line of professional HD video distribution products, including the new ZVPro 280 — an HD MPEG2 encoder and a QAM modulator combined in one package. It distributes razor-sharp digital signage and HD video without the need for players at each display,