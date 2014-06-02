DPAA Adds Seven Executives to Advisory Board

- The Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA) has added seven senior executives from the advertising industry to its Advisory Board.
- The seven new members are Matt Bayer, vice president, advanced TV, Magna Global; Bill Duggan, group executive vice president, Association of National Advertisers (ANA); Maureen McCloskey, group director- account services, Kinetic Worldwide; Tiffani Saxton, national strategy and development leader for place-based media, Centro; Fred Tarter, founder and chairman of The Lakeside Group, LLC and former chairman and managing partner of Screenvision; Bill Tucker, executive vice president, media relations, 4A's; and David Verklin, operating partner, Calera Capital and former CEO of Canoe Ventures and Aegis Media America.
- DPAA Advisory Board members participate in quarterly board meetings with DPAA members, contribute their expertise and leadership to help advance the digital place based industry, and collaborate with DPAA committees and task forces on industry-wide initiatives.
- "The new additions to our board deliver a depth of knowledge and experience in business building, advertising and all currently critical aspects including video agnostic and programmatic,” said Barry Frey, president & CEO, DPAA. “Along with our other Advisory Board members, these individuals will play a key role in planning for our Video Everywhere Summit on November 4 in New York, and help the digital place based sector continue its tremendous growth trajectory."
- A full list of DPAA Advisory Board members can be found at: http://dp-aa.org/agencyadvisoryboard.php