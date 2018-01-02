Institution: University of the Ozarks

Post date: 12/18/2017

Location: Clarksville, AR

Job Summary:

Reporting to the Assistant Provost for Institutional Effectiveness and Strategic Priorities and serving as a member of the campus-wide Institutional Effectiveness Team, the Director of Instructional Technology (DIT) will be responsible for providing consultation, training, and support to faculty on the design, development, implementation, and assessment of technology-enhanced instructional strategies. The Director of Instructional Technology will work collaboratively with campus members to advance the manner in which technology enhances teaching and learning at the institution. Candidates for this position may be eligible for appointment as an Assistant Professor within an appropriate academic department.



Read Full Job Listing