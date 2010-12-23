Take1 Raises Adds Automatic Global Coverage

- Santa Ana, CA--Take 1, U.S. Risk Insurance Group’s entertainment division, reaffirmed its commitment to provide worldwide coverage on all of its inland marine policies.
- “Our clients’ equipment can and does go anywhere in the world, and, regardless of where it goes it is automatically covered,” explained Scott Carroll, vice president & program director of the Take 1 Program. “We like to tell our customers that they can send their equipment up in the Space Shuttle and it will still be covered,” Carroll explained. “Other insurance companies can do this but may have to add a rider or endorsement to ‘extend’ the coverage territory or they choose to limit coverage to within the United States and Canada. Take 1 clients’ inland marine policies clearly state that ‘this policy applies anywhere in the world.’ It cannot be made any clearer than that,” Carroll stated. “Our clients don’t have to wonder if their equipment is protected when it leaves their location. It is automatically protected, all of the time.”
- What’s more, according to Carroll, Take 1 has taken a number of other steps to ensure that its policies offer the most comprehensive protection without clauses, conditions or additional charges. Take 1’s inland marine coverage eliminates co-insurance, thus protecting 100 percent of the insured value of the equipment covered; provides automatic replacement cost valuation; allows for separate limits in key individual coverage areas like owned equipment, equipment rented from others, equipment in his insured’s Care Custody and Control (CCC), and equipment in transit; unlimited capacity, flood coverage for equipment in transit; and blanket limits that eliminate the need for clients’ to itemize each and every piece of equipment, cable, LED panel, etc. being covered.
- “Our objective is to make insurance easy to afford and even easier to understand,” Carroll emphasized today. “We appreciate that our clients have better things to focus on and worry about. When they insure their equipment with Take 1, they can rest assured that we’ve taken every step to minimize and hopefully eliminate any surprises in the event of an emergency.”
- According to Carroll, it is precisely the company’s complete and unwavering commitment to no-nonsense full coverage protection at a fair price that has made Take 1 the endorsed insurance provider of InfoComm for the last 15 years.
