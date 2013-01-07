CAYIN Launches Energy Saving Digital Signage Player

- CAYIN Technology has rolled out a new compact, lightweight digital signage player, the SMP-200.
- The SMP-200 can be managed remotely via network or update content offline with a USB flash drive or an SD card. The player is also an energy saver, consuming less than 6W of energy. SMP-200 can playback videos, images, music, and tickers in a maximum of seven zones, and creates highly customized presentations. The small media player weights only 655g for users to facilitate installation in different venues.
- Energy saving is also one of the key features of SMP-200. Equipped with an ARM processor, the player consumes less than 6W of power, which is approximately 50-100 times less than a desktop PC consumes.
- “When it comes to long-term operation of digital signage networks, SMP-200 can greatly help users lower monthly electricity costs,” said Ravel Chi, vice president of CAYIN Technology.
- SMP-200 has powerful remote management and maintenance functions. Users can manage each player remotely by a web-based user interface via wired or wireless network. The player can even control RS232 devices and turn on and off remote screens.
- “Remote control over a network is convenient and most welcomed,” said Ravel Chi. “However, we understand offline content update is also necessary especially in case of environments without any network access.”
- SMP-200 provides both online and offline methods for content update. Multimedia content can be updated by USB flash drive, SD card, FTP, Network Neighborhood or CAYIN CMS server. Multiple choices are available to suit different applications and environments.
- SMP-200 is compact and lightweight for easy installation. The whole package even includes a complimentary 3-in-1 bracket, supporting VESA 50, VESA 100, and the wall-mount capability. All users need to do is to attach the player to the back of a screen, plug in the power cord, and the player will turn on, completing the installation.
- Like all other CAYIN SMP family players, SMP-200 can incorporate any CAYIN’s CMS servers and other SMP player models under the same digital signage network. This brand-new model provides users with a new choice for broader combinations fitting various application requirements and budgets.