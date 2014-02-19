GTDC Appoints Synnex's Kevin Murai as Vice Chairman

The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) has appointed Kevin Murai, president and CEO of SYNNEX Corporation as the organization's vice chairman.
- In this additional role, Murai helps drive the strategic direction and initiatives of the GTDC, an industry association for the world's leading technology distributors that annually generates more than $130 billion in global product and services revenue. GTDC members distribute to 187 countries today—95 percent of the world.
- Murai brings more than 25 years in technology distribution experience to the GTDC executive committee, including an extensive background in global management, operations and customer relationships. He joined SYNNEX in March 2008 as president and CEO and previously served as president and COO of Ingram Micro, where he held numerous senior management positions over a span of nearly 20 years with the company.
- "Kevin's comprehensive knowledge and experience in the technology distribution industry will be of tremendous value to the GTDC and its members," commented Tim Curran, the GTDC's CEO. "He's long been an advocate for the channel, highly regarded by the vendor community as well as solution providers and peers across the world. He joins our leadership team at an ideal time as distributors continue to build on their momentum and services expertise at the center of today's global IT supply chain."
- "I'm honored to serve as vice chairman of the GTDC," Murai said. "The role of technology distributors is evolving and diversifying faster than ever―connecting and serving all points in the channel in ways that are remarkably dynamic and instrumental to overall industry success. I'm excited to contribute to the GTDC's growth and expanding influence as we continue to innovate and strengthen partnerships worldwide."