Audix Presents How to Mic a Choir Video

Audix is proud to announce the release of their "How to Mic a Choir" instructional video. The video is broken down into six chapters, featuring Dean K from Audix and guest, Travis Cibolski, engineer and technical director for the Sunset Presbyterian Church in Portland, OR.

The two will embark upon a detailed discussion on which types of microphones are best suited for choir miking, how many mics should be used and how they should be positioned. Additional subjects covered include microphone basics, polar patterns, the 3 to 1 rule and the complexities involved with miking a large choir in a contemporary setting; where music is an integral part of the service.

"Today's contemporary Houses of Worship have integrated elements of audio and video into their services to the degree where new challenges must be met," said Cliff Castle, VP of sales and marketing. "In addition to the typical audio challenges facing Technical Directors today, there are now other issues to contend with — for example, choir set up requirements may change from week to week and there will likely be music added to the mix. Also, the choir microphones may need to have very low profile due to the integration of video screens into the service.

"As a result, choosing the correct choir microphones are critical. Audix began developing products for overhead choir applications 10 years ago. With the introduction of the Micros and the MicroBoom system, we have simplified the process. We find that it is extremely helpful to use video to demonstrate how to go about miking a choir every step of the way. These videos are beneficial to all viewers, regardless of their level of audio expertise. We are very excited to have completed this project and will be moving forward to the next series which will focus on school choirs at all levels."