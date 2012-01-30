Alcorn Ships ProTraXX Audio Repeater

Orlando, FL--Alcorn McBride is now shipping its ProTraXX 16-channel audio repeater with zone paging.
- ProTraXX offers high-quality MP3 audio playback in a compact, solid-state unit.
- ProTraXX plays eight independent stereo or 16 independent mono tracks from a single rack mount unit. Each track can be individually triggered using serial, Ethernet or its own discrete input – contact closure or voltage – allowing direct connection to proximity sensors or switches. All tracks can also be controlled from a single RS-232 or Ethernet port.
- One of the enhanced capabilities of ProTraXX is remote updating via Ethernet, which makes it ideal for retail applications requiring frequent modifications, such as audible signage. In addition, the microphone/aux audio input permits playback of BGM with live or pre-recorded paging in each zone.
- ProTraXX offers up to 100 hours of playback, and it can store many hours of audio clips on CompactFlash cards for years of reliable service. The system sports a real time clock scheduler with battery back up for BGM playlists.