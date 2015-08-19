CorpComm Explores Building Corporate Messages for Digital Signage

Farmer’s Insurance Group digital signage coordinator Jennifer Arani will present a two-part, hands-on workshop session on Wed., Sept. 30 from 1-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. at the inaugural CorpComm Expo (CCE) educational conference.

Arani’s two-part workshop, entitled, “Building Corporate Messages for Digital Signage,” will take a comprehensive look at corporate digital signage, best practices for building content, and a back-to-basics training for message strategy, specifically a review of digital signage best practices, graphic design best practices for digital signage on corporate campuses, and return on Objectives versus return on investment.



John Cione, director of executive and employee communications at Microsoft, who serves on the CCE Advisory Board, said, “Engaging employees requires an active and robust employee communications strategy. CorpComm Expo’s ability to bring the newest technologies together with communications leaders at forums and events is a fantastic asset and one that every communications professional should leverage.”



CorpComm Expo 2015 (CCE) to be co-located with EduComm Expo 2015 (ECE) is scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2015, with access to the Exhibit Hall both days at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.