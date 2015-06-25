The What: The Contemporary Research QMOD HDMI 2 is an HDTV modulator/IPTV encoder with full digital RF/IPTV convergence.

The What Else: In addition to two-channel encoding for RF or IPTV, the encoder can offer split operation—one source can be output as a full-HD MPEG2 RF channel, as well as a lower-bitrate MPEG4 stream for IPTV. This feature will be available by the end of Q3 and will be easily updated using the USB port on the front panel. All new QMODs feature two-channel operation, AC3 Audio, and SAP audio. Built-in hardware scaling accepts content up to 1080p, shape signage for edge-to-edge presentation, and compensate for non-broadcast and PAL refresh rates.