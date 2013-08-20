AVAD Adds Klein Tools to Product Line Up

AVAD LLC now offers its customers access to Klein Tools, a manufacturer of premium quality, professional-grade hand tools.
- AVAD's addition of Klein Tools products, which the distributor will offer a ten percent discount on in August, enhances the growing lineup of practical tools, connectors and other accessories that are specifically developed for integrators' use in technology installations.
- Extending the company's diverse catalog of installation solutions, Klein Tools recently introduced Splinter Guard Fish and Glow Rods, a line of extenders with a proprietary protective coating to keep hands free of fiberglass splinters and other harmful edges while also illuminating the area when pulling wire in walls and other tight spaces. In addition, the company also won an Electrical, Construction and Maintenance’s 2013 Product of the Year award for the Illuminated Fish Rod Tip, an omni-directional light that illuminates precise work in ceilings and crawl spaces.
- "Klein Tools carries a reputation for both reliability and their dedication to making exceptional tools to aid hard working trade professionals," said Jim Annes, vice president and general manager of AVAD. “AV integrators are famously versatile in the types of install settings they manage, and Klein Tools are a top choice among the instruments and accessories that professional installers prefer for day to day operations as well as high level electronics, mission critical systems and environments requiring 24/7/365 uptime. They have stood the test of time since their founding in 1857 and continue to evolve product standards."
- Klein Tools employs substantial efforts to conduct field research and extensively test products brought to market in high-demand applications and versatile installation settings. Much of the company's manufacturing, research and development—based in the United States—is put to use to create more innovative designs and durable assembly standards. High levels of testing procedures, including use and abuse analyses, are conducted to ensure that products are produced with exceptional quality and a long life in mind.