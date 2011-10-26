Belden Joins D-Tools MVP Program

Concord, CA--D-Tools announced that Belden has joined the D-Tools Manufacturer Vantage Point (MVP) program.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Belden produces and sells a comprehensive portfolio of cable, connectivity, and networking products into a variety of markets, including industrial, enterprise, broadcast, transportation, energy and consumer electronics.

“Belden’s focus is adding value at all stages of system design,” said Dave Geon, Broadcast & AV sales director for Belden. “Our value to integrators begins with quality engineered products and continues post-installation through our warranty programs. Our partnership with D-Tools is central to this process, because it provides support during the project proposal stage. We look forward to offering a strong cable, connectivity and networking solution to the D-Tools user community.”

The D-Tools Manufacturer Vantage Point (MVP) program is designed to help provide system integrators with the most up-to-date product information to over 3,000 companies using D-Tools System Integrator software. D-Tools MVP members are dedicated to helping companies streamline the design process and making it easier for system integrators and installers to provide accurate proposals to their clients.

“We look forward to soon offering our users Belden’s detailed product information. Their award-winning products will be a beneficial addition to our database,” said Adam Stone, president of D-Tools. “The new addition of Belden will certainly enhance the MVP Program as a whole and we look forward to this partnership.”