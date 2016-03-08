Come See This Panel at DSE, Because Monetizing Digital Signage Isn’t What We Thought It Would Be

If you’re still running the numbers on digital signage and wondering where the richest pocket of profit might be, check your calendar and make plans to attend the SCN Connected Screen Conference next Tuesday, March 15 in in Las Vegas, NV. We’re hosting a whole day of programming, the first-ever full day of DSE education sessions aimed at AV integrators, and everything will be about building bigger business in this segment.

Specifically, if you want to talk about “Monetizing Interactive Signage” — that nebulous and ever-changing concept that used to be about ad revenue but now it seems to be about “experience” and “branding” — make sure you’re in Room N259 at the Las Vegas Convention Center when some pretty qualified experts take the stage.

Who are the panelists?

• We’ve got Jim Nista, the boss over at Insteo, a modern-age digital signage content creator with some new ideas and real world experience with monetization.

• We’ve got Tom Percich, a heavyweight from Diversified — did you see the news of their acquisition of both Technical Innovations and The Systems Group? Yeah, they were big before, Times Square big, but now you have even more proof that you should find out what they’re doing in this segment.

• And we’ve got a scholar and a gentleman, Tom Jones from Ingram Micro. He holds just about every digital signage certification you can get, and he’s also on the Board of Advisors for the Digital Signage Experts Group. He’s taking time out from his partner enablement and training activities to share with you the secrets to successful integration of these new “interactive” technologies.

That’s one heck of a panel that will be sharing insider tips and perspectives on topics such as “Is anyone really using BLE Beacons?” and “Are anonymous video analytics creepy?” We’re talking about what “interactive” really is, today, and how you can “monetize” in three ways: save clients money with digital solutions like interactive donor walls (stop making plaques!); boost clients’ business with interactive kiosks that replace the old printed coupons of yore; and finally, boost your own profits by partnering with the right content providers.

I’ll be moderating the “Monetizing Digital Signage” panel, and all of the programs at the Connected Screens Conference, so make sure you attend to cheer me on. It’s the 24-hour marathon of AV events, people.

You can register here and use this Promo Code for 50% off the price of admission: CSC50.

See you there! And bring the tough questions, because these panelists are stellar.