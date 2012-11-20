Spyders Meet Titans at Nashville’s LP Field

Spyders met Titans when ANC Sports Enterprises selected Vista Systems’ Spyders to power two of the world’s largest video screens at Nashville’s LP Field, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.
- ANC Sports Enterprises of Purchase, NY—a provider of integrated signage, design and marketing solutions for sports and commercial facilities—is transforming the professional football experience with an unprecedented approach to sound and video, which debuted for the 2012 NFL season and is now featured at all Titans home games.
- ANC Sports installed two HD video displays measuring 157 x 54 feet at LP Field, each featuring 8,478 square feet of LED signage—the largest end-zone video screens in the world. They are also the largest outdoor displays in sports with surface mount LEDs, the next evolution of outdoor signage technology. With over 3 million physical pixels per screen spaced 16mm apart, fans in the stadium will see details as sharp as on their HDTVs at home.
- “The new video screens at LP Field are much larger, feature a higher-resolution, and show sharper, crisper content than the previous scoreboards,” said Chris Mascatello, ANC’s executive vice president of technology sales. “Our surface mount LED technology provides clearer visuals and better viewing angles than traditional LED lamp video screens.”
- Long-time Spyder users, ANC Sports chose Spyder X20 1608s to handle multiple inputs for the screens so they can display PIPs, overlays and transitions. “The Titans run the full gamut of content, including pre-recorded elements and animations, live game action, replays, crowd shots, and statistics,” said Mascatello. “The Spyder enables the Titans’ broadcast staff to seamlessly jump from live action, to replays supplemented with CG, to animated content, to in-game promotion and back to live game action without any alteration in the Technical Director’s preferred workflow.”
- Spyder offers ANC Sports the advantage of seamless interaction with the company’s VisionSOFT 64-bit operating system, Mascatello reports. “That integration is a real benefit as DVI from VisionSOFT and HD-SDI from the broadcast switcher are composited into one image for the Spyder with no customization. Spyder’s capability of processing large files in real time supports VisionSOFT, which outputs uncompressed content to the displays creating the sharpest visuals in sports.”
- Each end-zone screen can be driven separately by Spyder so different content can be displayed when desired. More than 800 new audio speakers have also been installed at LP Field. At times the displays will coordinate with the new sound system to synch dynamic visuals with audio.
- ANC Sports has formed a 10-year partnership with the Titans, which includes manufacturing, installation, operation, ongoing maintenance, content creation and display usage consultation. In addition to the Titans’ home games, LP Field hosts the Music City Bowl, soccer and concerts and the LED displays are expected to be key components in the fan experience at those events.