ClearOne VIEW Pro HD encoders and decoders provide high-profile, 4:4:4 multimedia streaming with lossless compression. Content can be distributed via IP to virtually an unlimited number of displays, and VIEW Pro is compatible with ClearOne’s StreamNet technology for auto discovery and control of all networked StreamNet products.

“By pushing our technology to the edge of the network, we’ve eliminated the need for costly hardware matrix switching and the limitations of cabling,” said Michael Braithwaite, ClearOne’s sr. vice president of the multimedia streaming business. “Streaming multimedia over TCP/IP provides drastic improvements in flexibility, scalability, price, and performance over traditional AV streaming and distribution methods.”

ClearOne’s VIEW is differentiated in the market by providing a complete AV distribution solution that can scale to any project size, from light commercial to stadium. VIEW AV encoders, decoders, amplifiers, and Ethernet switches provide complete flexibility and scalability of networked audio and video, perfect for corporate communications, hospitality and entertainment, education, healthcare, houses of worship, and digital signage.

The included VIEW Virtual Matrix Software displays a simple view of the entire system on a single screen, as well as providing simple source and destination selection and control options in Windows, Android and iOS for StreamNet encoders and decoders. Users have control access from any number of input devices, including wall touchscreens, desktops, laptops, and handheld devices.