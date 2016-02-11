ClearOne Names BP Marketing As Midwest Rep Firm

ClearOne has selected BP Marketing Group of Minnesota for its Network Media Streaming products. BP Marketing will continue sales representation of ClearOne Wireless Microphone Systems.

"BP Marketing has paid vigilant attention to the convergence of AV and IT in our industry it's a fundamental paradigm shift. We strongly believe the movement to IT networking will continue to penetrate the audiovisual marketplace as a widely-deployed standard. Based on our decade-long media streaming sales history and extensive industry research, we determined ClearOne’s VIEW Pro as the best fit for the needs of our clients,” said Steve Garber, president and CEO, BP Marketing.

"With a long and superb track record in selling AV-over-IP and AV streaming solutions, BP is a trusted resource for Midwest consultants, integrators, and end-users alike," said Lewis Eig, sales director, ClearOne. "Combining BP’s experience with VIEW Pro’s powerful capabilities will present AV professionals and their clients in the Midwest with the industry¹s best network media streaming solutions."

ClearOne and BP Marketing have also partnered for the Technology Showcase Tour (TST) a mobile technology showcase featuring AV & IT solutions in a fully integrated environment. The TST will conduct multiple tour stops throughout the Midwest in 2016.