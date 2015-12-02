CEC Announces Expansion of Iowa Corporate Office

CEC has begun expanding its corporate office to better support the entire Cedar Rapids/Iowa City Corridor area.

As its national customer base continues to grow, CEC’s space requirements have increased as well. To provide room for more staff members, as well as to accommodate the additional resources needed to better serve customers, the company’s Iowa City and Cedar Rapids offices will consolidate into one large corporate office in the Cedar Rapids metro area. This change will mirror similar CEC expansions that occurred in Des Moines, as well as in Madison and Green Bay, WI, which support entire metro areas.

The corporate office, located at 405 Boyson Road in Hiawatha, will continue to house CEC’s two-way communications and IT teams, as well as the company’s sales, marketing, engineering, accounting, management, service, and human resources departments.

Additional office space at 915 Boyson Road – across the street from CEC’s corporate office – will serve as the company’s operations center beginning in early February 2016. This new location will be the hub for AV, fire, security, and healthcare communications teams, as well as the company’s testing and inspection services.

“We’re excited for this change,” said CEC’s CFO, Aaron Fischels. “It will help achieve greater synergy between two previously separate locations: our Iowa City and Cedar Rapids offices. Bringing these two locations together will better serve our customers nationally and in the Corridor area, which is home to more than 8,600 businesses.”