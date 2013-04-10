Topics

Control4 Reveals 2013 Dealer Tour Training

By ()

  • Control4 has released the schedule for its 2013 worldwide dealer education and training program, which will bring product and performance knowledge to major cities across North America, South America, Asia, and the Middle East.
  • "Each year we look forward to reconnecting with our dealers, while providing specially-designed training aimed at helping them organically improve and grow their businesses," said Control4 president and CEO, Martin Plaehn. "Alongside the ability to share new product advancements and installation techniques, our training tour also provides the unique opportunity for us to candidly gather feedback and discuss our dealers' future needs."
  • Beginning in April, Control4 will take to the streets, serving up a comprehensive technical training program crafted exclusively for professionals specifying and installing Control4 systems. Each one-day session covers a breakdown of new products, installation best practices, and troubleshooting; arming dealers with the most up-to-date solution-based knowledge.
  • The Control4 2013 Dealer Tour Training program will equip dealers with trusted advice and recommendations for scoping and designing systems that are equipped for peak performance, including insight on how best to integrate new devices and product applications into Control4 projects. Attendees will get a first-hand look at the latest and greatest hardware and software releases including TuneIn integration, enhanced 4Sight service with Anywhere Access and the Wireless Music Bridge.
  • Additionally the training tour will address selling, designing and installing Control4 Panelized Lighting solutions, providing dealers with key opportunities to evolve their commercial and residential lighting business.
  • Control4 2013 Dealer Tour Training takes place in the following locations:

Date

City

April 30

Houston, TX

May 1

Houston, TX

May 1

Los Angeles, CA

May 2

Los Angeles, CA

May 7

Phoenix, AZ

May 7

Miami, FL

May 8

Phoenix, AZ

May 9

Orlando, FL

May 10

Las Vegas, NV

May 14

Boston, MA

May 14

Atlanta, GA

May 15

Atlanta, GA

May 16

Fairfield County, CT

May 21

Dallas, TX

May 21

Manhattan, NY

May 22

Dallas, TX

May 22

Manhattan, NY

May 22

Dubai

May 23

Uniondale, NY

May 29

Cleveland, OH

May 30

Panama

May 30

Columbus, OH

June 4

Chicago, IL

June 4

Minneapolis, MN

June 4

Singapore

June 5

Singapore

June 6

Milwaukee, WI

June 6

Kansas City, MO

June 11

Edmonton, Canada

June 11

Detroit, MI

June 13

Indianapolis, IN

June 13

Calgary, Canada

June 18

Oklahoma, OK

June 18

Kelowna, Canada

June 19

Shanghai, China

June 20

Vancouver, Canada

June 20

Nashville, TN

June 20

Shanghai, China

July 8

Fairfield, CA

July 9

Toronto, Canada

July 9

Newark, CA

July 10

Toronto, Canada

July 10

Salt Lake City, UT

July 11

Salt Lake City, UT

July 11

Seattle, WA

July 16

Charlotte, NC

July 17

Montreal, Canada

July 18

Montreal, Canada

July 23

Newark, NJ

July 23

Denver, CO

July 25

Washington, DC

July 25

Philadelphia, PA

TBA

Auckland, New Zealand

TBA

Auckland, New Zealand

TBA

Sydney, Australia

TBA

Sydney, Australia

Control4 dealers can get more detailed information or register at: control4.com.