Control4 Reveals 2013 Dealer Tour Training

- Control4 has released the schedule for its 2013 worldwide dealer education and training program, which will bring product and performance knowledge to major cities across North America, South America, Asia, and the Middle East.
- "Each year we look forward to reconnecting with our dealers, while providing specially-designed training aimed at helping them organically improve and grow their businesses," said Control4 president and CEO, Martin Plaehn. "Alongside the ability to share new product advancements and installation techniques, our training tour also provides the unique opportunity for us to candidly gather feedback and discuss our dealers' future needs."
- Beginning in April, Control4 will take to the streets, serving up a comprehensive technical training program crafted exclusively for professionals specifying and installing Control4 systems. Each one-day session covers a breakdown of new products, installation best practices, and troubleshooting; arming dealers with the most up-to-date solution-based knowledge.
- The Control4 2013 Dealer Tour Training program will equip dealers with trusted advice and recommendations for scoping and designing systems that are equipped for peak performance, including insight on how best to integrate new devices and product applications into Control4 projects. Attendees will get a first-hand look at the latest and greatest hardware and software releases including TuneIn integration, enhanced 4Sight service with Anywhere Access and the Wireless Music Bridge.
- Additionally the training tour will address selling, designing and installing Control4 Panelized Lighting solutions, providing dealers with key opportunities to evolve their commercial and residential lighting business.
- Control4 2013 Dealer Tour Training takes place in the following locations:
Date
City
April 30
Houston, TX
May 1
Houston, TX
May 1
Los Angeles, CA
May 2
Los Angeles, CA
May 7
Phoenix, AZ
May 7
Miami, FL
May 8
Phoenix, AZ
May 9
Orlando, FL
May 10
Las Vegas, NV
May 14
Boston, MA
May 14
Atlanta, GA
May 15
Atlanta, GA
May 16
Fairfield County, CT
May 21
Dallas, TX
May 21
Manhattan, NY
May 22
Dallas, TX
May 22
Manhattan, NY
May 22
Dubai
May 23
Uniondale, NY
May 29
Cleveland, OH
May 30
Panama
May 30
Columbus, OH
June 4
Chicago, IL
June 4
Minneapolis, MN
June 4
Singapore
June 5
Singapore
June 6
Milwaukee, WI
June 6
Kansas City, MO
June 11
Edmonton, Canada
June 11
Detroit, MI
June 13
Indianapolis, IN
June 13
Calgary, Canada
June 18
Oklahoma, OK
June 18
Kelowna, Canada
June 19
Shanghai, China
June 20
Vancouver, Canada
June 20
Nashville, TN
June 20
Shanghai, China
July 8
Fairfield, CA
July 9
Toronto, Canada
July 9
Newark, CA
July 10
Toronto, Canada
July 10
Salt Lake City, UT
July 11
Salt Lake City, UT
July 11
Seattle, WA
July 16
Charlotte, NC
July 17
Montreal, Canada
July 18
Montreal, Canada
July 23
Newark, NJ
July 23
Denver, CO
July 25
Washington, DC
July 25
Philadelphia, PA
TBA
Auckland, New Zealand
TBA
Auckland, New Zealand
TBA
Sydney, Australia
TBA
Sydney, Australia
Control4 dealers can get more detailed information or register at: control4.com.