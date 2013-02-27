Casio Signage Solutions at DSE 2013

- Casio America has introduced two new systems designed for a variety of digital signage applications – the Projector Stacking System and the YA-S10 Converter System. Featuring Casio’s LampFree LASER & LED Hybrid Light Source, the Projector Stacking System is available in two different models, the XJ-SK650 and the XJ-SK600. The YA-S10 Converter System allows a single projector to display images on curved surfaces. Both systems will be exhibited in Casio’s booth (#147) at the Digital Signage Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center, February 27-28, 2013.
- “We are constantly developing new applications that address the changing needs of the digital projection/signage industry,” said Matt Mustachio, general manager of Casio’s Business Projector Division. “We are confident that our new Projector Stacking System and YA-S10 Converter System will increase efficiency and streamline costs for retailers and business owners alike, further raising industry standards.”
- The Projector Stacking System, designed with two Casio projectors stacked on top of one another, projects two high-quality images, which the YA-S10 Converter System control box then merges into one screen. It is available in two different models; the XJ-SK650 and the XJ-SK600. The XJ-SK650 features double stacked Pro Series XJ-H2600 projectors and provides users with up to 6,500 lumens, while the XJ-SK600 features double stacked Signature Series XJ-M250 projectors and provides up to 6,000 lumens. Both of these models provide roughly twice the lumen output provided by a single projector.
- The Projector Stacking System includes two (2) projectors, ceiling mount housing and the YA-S10 Converter System control box, which corrects and merges screen images. The system features high-precision correction and an interface that allows modifications using a remote control. The YA-S10 Converter System control box focuses on image alignment with each of the projectors in the Stacking System. When the YA-S10 Converter System correction box is connected, both projectors can also project high brightness images at any angle making the Projector Stacking System useful for digital signage, sports bars, house of worship and many large venue applications.
- When used separately Casio’s YA-S10 Converter System enables users to project images onto curved pillars, round areas, flat surfaces or any unique shape. The system is set up to adjust any image misalignment or distortion without the need for additional hardware. Using the YA-S10 Converter System with any Casio LampFree projector, images can be corrected for curved surfaces using free-form surface compensation with a lattice of up to 81 grid points for adjustments.
- Both the Projector Stacking System and Convex System are powered by Casio’s LASER & LED HYBRID Light Source, which provides Lamp-Free, eco-friendly data projection at a percentage of the cost of traditional projectors. Casio’s LASER & LED Hybrid Light Source combines blue laser light and a fluorescent element to generate a high output of green light. The green light, blue laser light, and the light emitted by a red LED are projected through a DLP chip which, in turn, is passed through the projection lens to form an image. This technology achieves an increase in color spectrum compared with a mercury lamp, while lowering a projector’s total cost of ownership and maximizing investment. Since there is only minimal loss of brightness even during long-term use, it is useful for those heavy-duty applications involving frequent use of projection such as retail stores, grocery stores, restaurants, offices and other environments. With an estimated life span of 20,000 hours, both systems are designed to ensure low maintenance and streamlined costs.