CCS Mid-Atlantic Adds Technology Trainer

Columbia, MD--CCS Mid-Atlantic has announced the addition of Bennett Weiss to its team.

Weiss will be taking on the role of technology trainer leading CCS' training programs in the education, corporate and government sector.

Weiss most recently served as an English Language Arts teacher and curriculum developer with the New York City Department of Education at Passages Academy in Brooklyn, New York. In addition to his teaching duties, Weiss focused on curriculum analysis, development and evaluation. He also assisted in training, education and professional development programs.

"Bennett's enthusiasm to teach others and his interest in planning, developing and analyzing new teaching methods make him the perfect person for this position," said Strib Meares, vice president and co-owner of CCS Mid-Atlantic. "Learning new technologies will be easy and fun for our clients because of Bennett's passion."

Weiss earned a post-masters certificate in Students with Special Needs from CUNY Queens College in Flushing, New York, a master's degree in Childhood Education from Dowling College in Oakdale, New York and a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from Towson University in Baltimore, Maryland. Weiss is also certified in SMART Technologies including SMART Notebook, SMART Response and SMART Table.

Weiss will work out of CCS' headquarters in Columbia, Maryland, one of two office locations serving Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.