BTX Names Justin Sattazahn Midwest Outside Sales Manager

BTX Technologies, distributor and manufacturer of emerging technologies, signal processing products, integration essentials, and related services has appointed Justin Sattazahn, CTS as its Midwest outside sales manager. He has 15 years of experience in sales, sales engineering, and project management in both the commercial AV and live entertainment industries.

Justin Sattazahn

Sattazahn’s experience in the commercial AV industry includes project management, design, sales engineering, and installation work. He also spent seven years of his career with Penn National Gaming developing technical staff, managing audiovisual assets, and creating Live Production standards for its Midwestern properties. He also has a background that spans 18 years in the Live Sound Production space.

"Justin’s background, experience and customer focus makes him a perfect fit for our organization and our culture,” said Greg Schwartz, president and CEO of BTX. "As a CTS certified AV professional, he is well positioned to provide new product training, value engineering, and other sales-related services for our clients. Justin is based in Chicago and we are excited to have him on the team.”

“BTX is well known in the industry as being one of the best providers of AV, broadcast, and custom solutions,” Sattazahn said. “What attracted me most to BTX was their reputation throughout the integration community for their unique products and client-facing support. And after meeting so many people throughout the BTX organization, I knew this was where I wanted to be.”

Sattazahn will join BTX’s outside technical sales team as its seventh member within the United States.