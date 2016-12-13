BTX Earns Neutrik opticalCON LITE Certification

BTX, distributor and manufacturer of integration essentials, signal processing products, and emerging technologies, has been designated by Neutrik as a Certified opticalCON Cable Assembler (COCA) for its opticalCON LITE line of fiber-optic connection systems. This certification complements its list of fiber assembly, copper assembly and custom plate, and panel solutions.

“Each year we find that fiber becomes more and more prevalent in the AV market,” said Greg Schwartz, president and CEO of BTX Technologies. “The opticalCON LITE assemblies are an excellent middle ground, both in terms of their semi-rugged nature and price, between the classic opticalCON ADVANCED assemblies and standard fiber cables. BTX is proud to be one of the country’s first certified assembly house for these products, and we will continue to expand our own expertise and fiber product offerings for both our AV- and broadcast-focused customers.”

Neutrik’s opticalCON LITE is a fiber optic connection for a wide variety of applications. Its lightweight, compact design, robust housing, and high mating cycles provide a safe and cost-effective connection. Employing a novel fiber structure, the cable used with opticalCON LITE is designed to meet the sometimes-difficult conditions of the entertainment industry. The cable offers excellent bending performance and flexibility designed to exceed the mechanical strength of conventional patch cables. Assemblies made with opticalCON LITE can only be sold through Neutrik Certified opticalCON Cable Assemblers(COCAS), such as BTX, who have completed the required training process.

“Neutrik continues to expand our offering of fiber products through BTX and a small group of factory-trained, certified opticalCON cable assemblers,” said Peter Milbery, president of Neutrik USA. “The opticalCON LITE line refers to cable assemblies only. LITE cables will mate with existing Neutrik opticalCON chassis connectors. LITE cable assemblies do not have shutters or the same retention force and ruggedness as our ADVANCED series. They are designed and cost optimized for semi-permanent and permanent patching installations. LITE cable assemblies also work well outdoors due to their IP65 rating in the mated condition. opticalCON LITE is an option for applications without a lot of mating cycles.”

BTX manufactures a variety of fiber solutions and carries products from an assortment of vendors including AFL, Belden, Broadata, Commscope/ADC, Gefen, Kramer, Lemo, OCC, and RDL.