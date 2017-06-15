Brandlive Streamlines Workflow With Roland A/V Switcher

Live interactive video platform Brandlive is a vehicle for brands and retailers to interact with their audiences for training, marketing and e-commerce use cases, with a software platform that clients can use to execute live video events and pre-recorded video-based training events. Recently, Brandlive added a key element to its digital production workflow: the VR-4HD All-in-One A/V Switcher from Roland Professional A/V.

“This product has been great for us,” says Brandlive Director of Production Ethan Burke. “One of the features that I love is just being able to bring all of our camera sources into this unit via HDMI, monitor our shots on the multi-viewer, and be able to live-switch between them, and then being able to send out the live switched feed via USB3 directly into a laptop for encoding and broadcast. Having the integrated audio mixer with the Roland just simplifies our workflow overall. At Brandlive, our customers expect a seamless and professional experience, and the Roland VR-4HD is a production tool that helps us deliver on that promise.”