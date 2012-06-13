Christie Launches 70” HD Video Wall Display Cubes

- Christie Digital will debut their 70” HD video wall display cubes today at InfoComm 2012, booth #N405.
- The Christie 70” HD video wall display cubes are designed for high-performance video wall display systems and installations that need HD LED display cubes in a 70” 16:9 form factor.
Features
•1 mm gaps between screens
•HD DLP based display technology
•LED based illumination
•No lamps to replace
•Solid state
•No color wheels
•Color and brightness across the video wall automatically stays matched over time
•Stack-ability: 3 units high
•Integrated 6-axis adjustment system
•Full-function remote keypad
•Multiple set-up memories
•Picture-in-Picture capability
•Control and status monitoring over IP
•Input spanning across multiple screens (up to 3x3)
•3x Redundant cooling fans
•Water-filled,sealed heat pipe cooling system