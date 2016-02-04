Bob Pennington joins IDK as National Sales Manager

IDK America Inc. has announced that Bob Pennington has joined the company as national sales manager, based at IDK's newly established "Coming-to-America" sales and support subsidiary office in Connecticut.

"Bob's highly versatile professional video experience is solidly anchored in technology-based sales," said Tore Nordahl, acting chief sales & marketing officer of IDK America. "His substantial earlier experience in business development, system design and integration make Bob ideally suited for leading IDK's field sales team, bringing our advanced line of Pro-AV equipment and solutions to the North American market."

Most recently, Pennington served as East Coast sales manager for Riedel. Previously, he worked for Pittsburgh-based Texolve Digital, a prominent system integrator and reseller in the Pro-AV and broadcast television segments, responsible for systems integration sales and new business development. Pennington's early career was as a TV station news producer and videographer at WCIV-TV (Charleston, SC) and at WTOV-TV (Steubenville, OH). He holds a MBA from Waynesburg University (PA) and is a member of SMPTE and InfoComm. Pennington and family reside in Bethlehem, CT.