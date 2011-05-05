BICSI Releases New Installation Manual

BICSI, the international association supporting the information technology systems (ITS) industry, has announced its latest publication release: the Information Technology Systems Installation Methods Manual (ITSIMM), 6th edition.

The new 6th edition of BICSI’s ITSIMM has been expanded to include three new chapters covering data centers, health care facilities and enhanced safety procedures. Content from the previous edition of the manual has been updated to reflect new installation technologies in the constantly evolving ITS industry.

Spanning 919 pages, the ITSIMM, 6th edition, 12 chapter manual includes:

-Installation Foundations

-Safety Procedures

-Cabling, Pathways and Spaces

-Bonding, Grounding (Earthing) and Electrical Protection

-Copper Structured Cabling Systems

-Optical Fiber Structured Cabling Systems

-Firestopping Practices

-Data Centers

-Health Care

-Planning and Project Management

-Retrofits and Upgrades

-Specific Applications

The manual is available in a print, CD-ROM or downloadable version.

This manual replaces the 5th edition and will be used in conjunction with BICSI’s ITS Cabling Installation Program suite of courses in the coming months.