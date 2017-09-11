BenQ Launches LK970 4K Laser Projector

The What: BenQ America is now shipping its LK970 4K UHD BlueCore laser projector. Combining UHD resolution and 5,000 ANSI-lumen brightness, this new projector works for large-venue applications, home cinemas, and other rooms with high-ambient lighting conditions.

BenQ LK970

The What Else: For installation flexibility, the BenQ LK970's BlueCore laser technology enables projection from any angle, and a long-lasting 20,000 hours of operation. Specialized modes optimize the light source for improved energy use and prolonged projector life that's ideal for applications with 24/7 operation.

For integrators and IT managers, the LK970 is compatible with Creston, AMX, and Extron control systems for convenient integration with various third-party devices. Combined with BenQ's Multiple Display Administrator (MDA) software, administrators can efficiently perform day-to-day scheduling, operations, and maintenance from a centralized location and across an entire public display network, reducing the cost for managing multiple projectors.

"With our LK970, we've combined 4K with our powerful BlueCore laser engine to raise the bar on brightness performance and installation flexibility," said Johnny Huang, projector product manager at BenQ America. "The result is an incredibly clear, bright, and vibrant picture for a variety of environments. The picture quality is so impressive, even in ambient light, that not only can it be used as an incredible home theater centerpiece but also in challenging pro AV scenarios, including commercial simulations, digital imaging, mapping, and immersive gallery displays."