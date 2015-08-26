Audio Leaders to Host Regional Sound Summit Event in Atlanta

DPA Microphones, Lectrosonics and Sound Devices, LLC, will collaborate to present Sound Summit Atlanta on Sunday, October 4 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 479 Headquarters in Atlanta, GA.

With the help of local sound mixers Whit Norris and Chris Durfy, Sound Summit Atlanta will include a combination of short informative presentations, networking, and Q&A opportunities. Sound Summit events are informal industry thought leadership and mixing discussion featuring best practices for the audio community.



DPA’s global sales manager Bo Brinck will discuss polar patterns, frequency response, and optimum placement for lavalier and shotgun microphones. Brinck will use his company’s d:screet 4061 and 4071 miniature microphones and d:dicate 4017B shotgun microphone to highlight these topics.



“I am looking forward to meeting the area’s sound mixers and other audio professionals who are eager to learn about all of the brands’ new technologies and updated methods with which to improve their sound,” said Brinck. “With the event taking place right at the IATSE, we’re sure to have a very productive and interesting event.”



Karl Winkler, Lectrosonics’ vice president of sales and service, will use his brand’s L Series units, SSM “Super Slight” micro transmitter and SR Series receivers with the Sound Devices SuperSlot compatibility to explain gain structure, antenna optimization and RF frequency coordination.



“We’re extremely excited to continue the Sound Summit series with our latest event in Atlanta,” said Winkler. “It will be great to be able to share ideas with professionals in the local community while also learning from them. We anticipate the Atlanta event to be very valuable and look forward to hosting future events in other large metropolitan areas in the coming year.”



Jon Tatooles, co-founder and chief business development officer at Sound Devices, LLC, will be on hand to discuss multi-track audio recording, timecode synchronization, and file management for today’s location sound mixer. He will demo the Sound Devices 688 Field Production Mixer with SL-6 SuperSlot accessory, as well as the rackmount 970 64-Track Dante and MADI Audio Recorder for his presentation.



“The Sound Summits have proven very successful in reaching audio professionals in each city,” said Tatooles. “I look forward to visiting the team at the local IATSE and speaking with Atlanta’s sound mixers regarding the unique needs associated with working in the region. It’s certain to be both fun and informative for everyone.”



The IATSE Local 479 is located at 4220 International Parkway, Atlanta, Georgia 30354. To sign up for this free event, register at http://www.thesoundsummit.org/atlanta/.