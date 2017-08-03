Astro Spatial Audio to Demo at Electrosonic August 9-10 in Burbank, CA

Astro Spatial Audio (ASA) will demonstrate its technology in two days of free sessions for professional audio committee at Electrosonic in Burbank, CA, August 9-10.

ASA combines SpatialSound Wave (SSW) technology, developed by the Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology (IDMT), and licensed to ASA, with the intelligence and power of the SARA Premium rendering engine to bring a sophisticated spatial sound platform to the sound engineer.

The result is an independent solution for scalable, object-based immersive audio. Delivering new creative options on tour with major artists and in theaters worldwide, ASA can also be found in venues as varied as houses of worship, planetariums, theme parks, museums, nightclubs, cruise ships, and more.

Demonstrations will last for one hour, and will be held at the following times (all times Pacific):

Wednesday, August 9

8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 10

8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

Sessions are free of charge and open to the professional audio community. Space may be limited so registration is recommended.

To register, click here.