Ashly Audio Dante

- Ashly Audio, maker of powerful, high-performance, cost-effective power amplifiers and signal processors, is now shipping Dante digital media networking solution with all their nXe, nXp, Pema and NE Series networkable amplifiers. NE Series rack-mount system processors (4400, 4800, 8800) are also available for purchase with Dante. With low latency, robust synchronization, I/O scalability, and simplicity of installation via standard IT technology, Dante will significantly enhance the power and value of Ashly’s networkable amplifiers line and select signal processors.
- “We’re now ready to supply our market with this incredible audio networking technology in our nXe and nXp amplifiers” says Anthony Errigo, director of communications at Ashly. “Dante currently brings the best in flexible, yet robust, digital audio transport and we’re poised to build on its success by delivering this connectivity in our most premier amplifiers and processors. Our customers will benefit greatly by this advancement.”
- Audinate revolutionizes the way that AV systems are connected by transporting high-quality media over standard IT networks. Dante is a robust proven solution which is widely deployed in hotels, transportation centers, shopping centers, public address systems, live sound reinforcement, theaters, concert halls, stadiums, athletic venues, corporate boardrooms, universities, broadcast facilities, recording facilities, houses of worship, government facilities, and courtrooms.
