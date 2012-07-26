UT Arlington Chooses Meyer Sound for Arena

College Park Center at University of Texas Arlington has installed a new distributed audio system featuring more than 30 Meyer Sound loudspeakers.
- The 218,000-square-foot venue, which hosts university sports, concerts, speakers, commencement ceremonies, and more, anchors the emerging 20-acre College Park District and is stimulating a revitalization of downtown Arlington.
- Austin-based acoustics and AV consultant BAi, LLC was hired by the University of Texas at Arlington and the architect, HKS, to design the sound reinforcement systems as well as distributed television and scoreboard systems. Grand Prairie, TX-based integrator ABLe Communications was contracted by Hunt Construction to implement the systems.
- "What the project comes down to is a very well-designed system that was in turn installed per specifications. It ended up being a fantastic system," said James Wicker, ABLe Communications senior project manager, who had long experience with Meyer Sound at his previous company, Chicago-based dB Integrated Systems.
- "Having used Meyer products a lot in the past," added Bill Hammon, BAi senior associate, "we were confident in the performance, and this didn't disappoint."
- The system is comprised of 22 CQ-2 loudspeakers; four CQ-1 loudspeakers; four UPA-1P loudspeakers; and two 500-HP subwoofers. "A lot of time was spent on the front end with the engineering," Wicker said, "and making sure that the locations were right, having to work with the lighting and rigging and everything that's up in the ceiling. When BAi came out for commissioning, we didn't have to re-aim one speaker: the coverage was phenomenal. This is one of the best-sounding arenas I've ever been in."
- The inaugural event at the College Park Center was a concert by hip-hop star Drake. "We got a letter from the owner after their first event," said Hammon. "Apparently it was very loud, and they were very impressed that it remained so clear at high levels."