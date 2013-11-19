Inter-M Celebrates 30 Years of Manufacturing

- On October 7th 2013, Inter-M celebrated 30 years of world-class manufacturing and international distribution, in a ceremony held in its Factory and Head Office in Yangju-si City, in the province of Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea.
- Present at the Ceremony were, Inter-M’s long time domestic dealers and distributors, most of which have been supporting Inter-M since it’s foundation in 1983. The Mayor of Yangju-si City as well as other distinguished guests honored Inter-M with their presence.
- The Ceremony included keynote address from Mr. Samsik-Hyun, the mayor for the city of Yangju-si, Mr. Hong-Sik Kim, president of Sung-do electronic and from Mr. S.K. Cho, President, CEO and founder of Inter-M.
- Inter-M has was recognized and awarded from the mayor of Yang-Ju city, for its contribution to the development of commerce, industry and the local community. Employees were honored for their performance and contribution to the company.
- Address by Inter-M’s president and CEO, S.K. Cho, announcing that the construction of a Inter-M’s new speaker factory located in Yang-ju city has been completed and ready for production. The new state of the art speaker factory includes the latest CNC equipment, with automated paint line, assembly line, performance testing and R&D lab.
- Hong-Sik Kim, president of Sung-do electronic, was honored as Inter-M’s oldest dealer.