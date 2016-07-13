Analog Way Launches Training Academy

Christina Spurlock, technology instructor for Analog Way

Analog Way has launched its Training Academy for the Americas. The Academy will be located at the new Analog Way facility in metro Atlanta, which has been equipped with several rooms designed for hands-on training. A technology instructor has also joined the company as a specialist trainer.

Analog Way has always been committed to supporting its customers through training tailored to their needs. “Developing training programs for our customers is one of the main goals of Analog Way Americas,” said Jay Gonzalez, president of Analog Way Americas. “We want to offer product and technology training to integrators, consultants, freelance technicians, and end users—training that will enable them to gain all the competence necessary to take full advantage of our products in a plethora of applications.”

The new facility that was inaugurated last April in metro Atlanta contains several rooms fully equipped and specially designed to welcome trainees. During the grand opening, Analog Way introduced the Analog Way Academy dedicated to training in the Americas. To lead the new academy, the company added Christina Spurlock, who joined the company in May 2016 as technology instructor.

Spurlock holds a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from Southeastern University. She has served as a product specialist trainer and has a rounded background in video and live event production, which she acquired while working at TV stations during the early part of her career. With her background, Spurlock has extensive experience to fulfill all aspects of her new role.

Training is scheduled to begin this month, and around 15 sessions have been planned for the remainder of this year. To ensure a more creative and richer user experience, Analog Way has developed two training programs for the LiveCore series and the Vertige console.

“During these two-day sessions, the overall functioning of the Analog Way devices and an in-depth review of innovative features will be presented,” Spurlock said. “Whether it deals with a first approach to the LiveCore environment or the Vertige console, or a deep understanding of all features to become a real expert, we want our customers to achieve their goals.”

At the end of the session, participants will gain new skills and consequently be able to deploy more creativity and fully benefit from the power of the Analog Way systems. In addition, they will obtain their official LiveCore or Vertige certification—advanced level.

Click here to learn more about the certification program and schedule.