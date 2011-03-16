What to Know Before Tackling Commercial

By Lee Distad--Facing a housing market that remains sluggish, residential electronic systems contractors have been casting their nets further, and in some cases expanding into commercial installation. While the commercial landscape may differ from residential integration on both a product and a business level, there’s also opportunity.

For the integrator looking to crossover into commercial, projects like this one at the Washington DC METRO Command Center and the Rail Operations Center (ROC) might require a higher learning curve. Eric Choucroun, AV account executive at Washington Professional Systems (WPS), was responsible for audio video integration on this large-scale project.Fortunately for residential ESCs looking to expand, there are many manufacturers already adept at both channels that can share their commercial experience. With some forethought and preparation, they say, it’s possible for successful residential dealers to become accomplished commercial integrators, as well.

Wendy Long, vice president of marketing for Da-Lite, noted that she’s definitely seen an upswing in residential dealers moving into primarily light commercial work. “We’ve seen even more than in the past, including boardrooms, conference rooms,” she said.

