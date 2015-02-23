Amelia Vrabel Becomes Atlona National Sales Manager

Atlona has promoted Amelia Vrabel to be the company’s national sales manager for the commercial market. Vrabel previously served as the company’s regional commercial sales manager for the Central U.S.

Atlona is based in San Jose, California.

“We are pleased to announce Amelia’s promotion to national sales manager,” said Matthew Bute, senior director of global sales at Atlona. “In the short time she’s been with Atlona, she’s proven to be a tremendous leader. She was the ideal choice for this position.”

Vrabel’s sales and management experience comes from her 10 years in the AV industry, as well as the six years she spent in the semiconductor industry prior to that. Vrabel came to Atlona in June 2014 from Extron Electronics, where she had served as a territory sales manager.