Almo Hires John Wills to Business Development Team

- Almo Professional A/V is adding John Wills to its team of Business Development Managers. Based out of Chicago, Wills was hired to provide product, sales and design advice for Almo’s NEC Display Solutions offering. He will be available to meet during the fall leg of Almo’s E4 AV Tour, taking place in Houston on September 11 and New York on October 8.
- Wills has specialized in field sales and product/sales channel/customer relationship management. Prior to Almo, Wills was National Sales Manager for Tripp Lite's Commercial Pro AV and CEDIA CI sales channels.
- “John is a results-driven sales leader adept at identifying opportunities, designing and implementing solutions, and establishing relationships,” said Brian Rhatigan, director of business development for Almo Professional A/V. “During his tenure at TrippLite, John formed relationships with many of the same customers as ours. His experience in our industry and strong interpersonal skills make him the ideal fit as an Almo Pro A/V BDM.”
- Over his professional career, which spans more than 30 years, Wills has held positions with Tweeter Entertainment, Showtime Networks, Citicorp, and IBM. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Colorado in Boulder and a Bachelor of Science, General Business Management from Arizona State University in Tempe.