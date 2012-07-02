Gefen HD Players at Florida Hospital for Children

- BTX Technologies has supplied 30 Gefen HD Digital Signage Players (DSPs) for use in the Walt Disney Pavilion at Florida Hospital for Children, located in Orlando, Fla. Purchased and installed by A/V integrator Sound Stage Inc., the DSPs are designed to create a stress-free and emotionally healing environment by driving nature footage to displays on three themed hospital floors.
- A Disney-themed lobby in the Walt Disney Pavilion features popular characters from "The Lion King," "The Jungle Book," and "The Little Mermaid." The themes are also reflected in three of the pavilion's floors, which offer savanna, jungle, and ocean themes. In addition to distinct lighting, color, and even smell, each floor features 10 flat-panel monitors in its hallways, each playing HD nature footage that corresponds to its theme. Content is driven to the displays using the Gefen HD DSPs purchased from BTX.
- Gefen's HD DSP is able to play back multiple HD A/V formats, allowing for connections to all standard displays. The HDMI output supports video content up to 1080p full HD, and the VGA cable supports video content up to 1280x1024. The player also features a mini-stereo analog output in case audio needs to be routed to an external audio amplifier or listening device.
- The included Gefen DSP Server Pro software suite provides the tools needed to create playlists and schedules, as well as manage the devices in a digital signage application. Content can also be scheduled and updated over an external USB drive. This is an important feature for the Florida Hospital for Children, as the hospital does not use a server to manage the Gefen players.
- "The reliability of Gefen and the customer service from BTX made this a very smooth installation," said Chet Neal, vice president of Sound Stage. "There haven't been any issues at all. The hospital has been very pleased with the video quality provided by the players and how simple and quick it is to change out content. As more themed floors are added, we will continue to rely on Gefen and BTX to make sure that the needs of the children and the hospital are being met."
- "The themed displays have proven to be a very popular attraction. The nature content provides a welcome distraction for families placed in a very stressful, and often painful, situation. It is gratifying to see them walk down the halls and be calmed by the atmosphere we have created," said Tim Burrill, vice president of construction for Florida Hospital.
- For more information: www.gefen.com
- www.btx.com
Topics