Premier Mounts Opens New Headquarters

Premier Mounts has officially opened its new corporate headquarters in Fullerton, CA with a customary ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the landmark event.
- With his management team standing proudly behind, founder and CEO, Len Dozier, cut through the ribbon to signify the opening of Premier Mounts’ new corporate headquarters.
- “I am delighted to celebrate the opening of our new world headquarters here in Fullerton, California. Looking at this building, I can’t help but look back over the years and see all that we have accomplished to bring us to where we are today,” Dozier said.
- “Moving from our previous Anaheim, California location to this state-of-the-art facility in Fullerton, California will constitute a more effective storage of inventory, streamline organization, and improve business transactions for continued positive customer experiences,” said Tiffany Dozier, vice president of sales at Premier Mounts.
- The new facility, with a modern design and aesthetics, hosts a spacious layout of offices with multiple conference rooms that feature high-tech, proNestor conference scheduling software to utilize shared workspace environments and time more efficiently and accurately. Installed on iPads and mounted with the company’s sleek and stylish chrome iPad® mounts, the installation fits seamlessly with the new facility’s decor.
- The location also holds a high-profile warehouse aiding in advanced storage techniques for greater organization, increased productivity, and accelerated order fulfillment for customer transactions. In addition to the warehouse, Premier’s custom design and manufacturing will also hold a designated area in the building, dedicated to product development, testing, and manufacturing. Sam Malik, executive vice president of Premier Mounts, said, “Adding technically advanced automation and robotics will maximize product quality processes, unmatched by our competitors, and fully accommodate our clients’ growing needs.”
- All contact numbers for Premier Mounts will remain the same. The new address is: 1321 S. State College Blvd., Fullerton, CA, 92831. The facility is conveniently located off the 91 and 57 freeways.