3 Deep Dive Sessions

In November 2015, AV Technology collaborated with thought leaders, sponsors, and editorial contributors to create educational sessions on Digital Signage, AV Security, and Acoustics. The sessions took place at InfoComm Connections in NYC.

These thought provoking, inspiring sessions included workbooks that supported the presenters and provided the attendees roadmaps to create their unique solutions for collaborative, secure environments.

We are delighted to make these workbooks available for you to download, read, and share.

Workbook 1: Outside the Digital Signage Box



Viacom headquarters in New York City’s iconic Times Square, at 1515 Broadway sets a new standard in interactivity, sleek design, dazzling visuals, a smart infrastructure, and live content management strategy. This workbook details how stakeholders, integrators, and manufacturers collaborated to create this award winning installation. Inside you’ll learn:

How to plan and collaborate

Keys considerations when buying a video wall

The importance of incorporating visual communications

How LED and LED displays work

Workbook 2: Delivering the Best Live Sound Experience for Indoor Spaces

Listen Up. Audio is as much of an art as it is a science. In the world of integrated audio systems, there is no “one-size-fits-all.” And yet, AV and IT managers are expected to magically appear at a corporate theater, boardroom, or college campus, clip mics on presenters, adjust goosenecks, and ensure a solid sound performance. A good technician needs to know how sound systems work and understand parametric equalization in order to eliminate unwanted ringing. Loudspeaker system design, room acoustics, and the interplay among them are highly complex, but there are essentials every manager must understand. Think of this Workbook as your “sound reference” for distributed audio applications, live sound best practices, and every decibel in between.

Workbook 3: Networked AV and Security — What You Don't Know Will Hurt You



Until recently the IT department didn’t need to be concerned about AV equipment or control. Until recently the AV department didn’t need to discuss AV equipment or control deployments with the IT department. That has changed. It is critical for AV and IT departments to understand how to talk each other’s language. The health of the institution depends on its level of security. A leading expert in AV/IT security will guide you through what you need to know now.

