Meridian Names Forsythe to VP America

Meridian has named Ken Forsythe as vice president of Meridian America, in a newly created role. Having dedicated 18 years to Meridian, working for the brand in sales, training and product development management positions, Ken will now head Meridian’s U.S. custom and retail sales operations.
Ken Forsythe
- In his new capacity, Ken will oversee Meridian's single largest consumer products market with US-based sales, customer support and sales administration teams reporting directly to him. Forsythe will also work with Meridian’s engineering and marketing teams to inform the company’s new product development activities and dealer training programmes.
- Meridian's chief executive, John Buchanan, commented, “Ken’s strong sales experience and vast product knowledge combined with the close dealer relationships he has forged during nearly two decades with Meridian make him the ideal choice to lead the next phase of Meridian America’s growth. The United States remains Meridian’s biggest sales territory and Ken’s appointment reinforces our commitment to fully supporting the needs of our partners and customers."
- "I'm thrilled to expand my role with Meridian and honored to accept this position," said Ken Forsythe. "I look forward to cultivating even greater business opportunities here in the US and contributing to the continued global success of this innovative, industry-defining brand."