Biamp Networked Media System

- At InfoComm 2015, Biamp will focus on Networked Media Systems (NMS), which maximize system resources while simplifying system administration. Unveiling a greater variety of new offerings than ever before, Biamp leverages existing networks for audio and control signals, meaning a ready-built path is already in place to send signals anywhere throughout a facility. The product roster gives organizations the benefits of collaboration, ability to integrate networked AV media into facilities, existing IT infrastructures, and take advantage of today's device ecosystem.
- For integrators, Biamp's solutions enable the creation of system design topologies that suit any customer need. Whether decentralized, centralized, distributed, or hybrid, Biamp platforms maximize system capabilities, simplify deployment administration, and allow the simultaneous support without complicating system design. Applications can include conferencing environments, facility-wide public address and paging systems, and sound reinforcement solutions.