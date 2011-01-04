DPI Builds Support For New Category

by Kirsten Nelson
As we bound forward into a new year, Digital Projection International (DPI) is celebrating its 15th anniversary and doubling the size of its Kennesaw, GA headquarters in an expansion that takes it to 30,000 square feet.
- DPI customers can also expect an increase in streamlined shipping methods, dedicated demonstration and training spaces, technical and QC facilities. "DP is already well-known for our responsive customer and technical services," Bridwell noted. "Our dealers depend on our reliability and responsiveness as a key to their success, and we take that trust very seriously. So, in addition to key service personnel we’ve added this year, there are many more announcements to come in early 2011." More precisely, Bridwell reported that 90 percent of DPI's new hires on the horizon for 2011 pertain directly to customer service and support.
- Upon its establishment as a company in 1989, DPI's objective was to advance the capabilities of large-screen displays. A strategic partnership with Texas Instruments led to refinement of the Digital Micromirror Device for projection applications and the world’s first three-chip DLP projector. Last year, after having previously focused on the upper tier of the market in terms of product positioning and price, DPI introduced precision projectors at lower price points to accommodate more users and applications. "This means that a wave of new customers is becoming familiar with the unmatched product performance and customer services that DPI offers," Bridwell observed. "Which provides a tremendous opportunity for our dealers."
- Among the offerings in this new category is the low cost, high performance E-Vision WXGA-600 DLP projector. Priced in such a way that "retains the margin that DP dealers are used to receiving," Bridwell noted, the E-Vision WXGA-600 is perhaps the first truly multipurpose projector DPI has released. It's already making a big impact on the worship market, and that's just the beginning.
- In the year ahead, DPI will reveal more new solutions across a range of price points, or as Bridwell enthusiastically predicted, "2011 will see us going as big as this company has been waiting to go for years."