Almo Highlights Education, Expansion At E4

- Almo Professional A/V once again brought E4, is successful networking and training event, to New York City recently. In total, the E4 events have served about 2,000 attendees who have earned about 1,000 InfoComm Renewal Units.
- The New York E4 event included a full day of training that began with an address from Randal A. Lemke, executive director of InfoComm. Almo Pro A/V’s newest distribution vendor, ZeeVee was on had to exhibit and provide a brand new training session. New products were announced by Panasonic, CablesToGo, Premier Mounts, and more. At the same time, training sessions worth a total of 6.5 InfoComm CTS renewal units and more than $5,000 in prizes were available to attending resellers, consultants, and integrators.
- Almo Professional A/V executive VP and COO Sam Taylor said 2010 was a positive year, and he looks forward to growth in the months ahead. Almo plans to hire additional sales and marketing staff coming year, and is hoping to bring on new vendors and make new acquisitions. When adding to its list of 30 vendors, Taylor said Almo would remain as highly selective as it has been in the past, as in its December acquisition of ZeeVee.
- The first stop on the 2011 E4 tour schedule is confirmed for San Francisco on April 6. The San Francisco tour will include an updated training schedule that focuses on audio, security, and other trends, particularly those that tie into topics of interest at the InfoComm 2011 show set to take place in Orlando in June.